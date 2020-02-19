By MELINDA WILLIAMS
SALEM — Female veterans from throughout Southwest Virginia are invited to a special Virginia Women Veterans Week celebration in Salem March 14.
Southwest Virginia Women Veterans Appreciation Day, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., is free and open to new and enrolled female veterans living in Southwest Virginia. The event includes an open house, luncheon, resource information and guest speakers.
The celebration is co-hosted by Virginia Department of Veterans Services and Salem Veterans Administration (V.A.) Medical Center in Salem. It also is held at the medical center, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem. Sign-in is at 9:30 a.m., the program starts at 10 and lunch is at 1 p.m.
Those planning to attend just RSVP by Feb. 28 to 540-982-2463, ext. 2523.
Virginia has one of the largest per capita populations of women veterans in the United States, totaling more than 170,500.
Virginia Women Veterans Week is March 15-21.
