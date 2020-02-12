Sale arranged online turns into robbery

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A woman who arranged to meet with a man in Dublin to sell him a cellphone allegedly was robbed of the product, Dublin authorities say.

Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert said the woman set up the transaction over Facebook Messenger. She was supposed to meet with the purchaser in a parking lot at 200 Broad St. Feb. 4. She called police around 7:30 a.m. to report the phone’s theft.

Lambert said a male subject later identified as 18-year-old Christian Blayke Almarode, approached the woman when she arrived for the meeting and asked whether the phone worked. “When she answered ‘yes,’ he took the cellphone out of her hand and ran from the scene,” Lambert said.

The woman described Almarode to the Dublin officer, according to Lambert. However, she also was able to identify Almarode through his own Facebook account.

Police obtained a warrant for Almarode, of Pulaski, and arrested him Feb. 9 on charges of street robbery, narcotics possession and contempt of court.

Lambert urged people to use caution when arranging to meet people to sell or purchase products listed online.

“I hope everyone that sells and buys through this type of social media, uses caution. Most transactions are going to be legitimate, but sometimes — such as in this case — it is a set up,” he said. “Take some precautions. Please bring a second person with you, try to meet in a very public place, during the daylight hours, if possible.

“If it seems shady or you sense something is wrong, go with that instinct. Be leery if the other person wants to meet in an out-of-the-way area and at night,” he added.

An April 28 preliminary hearing in Pulaski County General District Court has been set in the case.

