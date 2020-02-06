Ronnie Lewis Kemp

Ronnie Lewis Kemp, 67, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday morning Feb. 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born July 3, 1952, in Pulaski, Va. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Dawn Kemp Edwards; parents, Lewis E. and Aileen D. Kemp; sister, Gayle Kemp, and several aunts and uncles.

He retired from Alcatel/Lucent, where he worked for 27 years. He loved sports but mainly Pulaski County Lady Cougar Basketball, as well as all other sports at the high school. He had a love for horses and watching horse shows.

He is survived by brother, Timmy Kemp of Pulaski, Va.; son-in-law, Tom Edwards from Roanoke, Va.; several special aunts, uncles and cousins; very special cousin, Barry Gyunn and wife Betty, and very special friends, Bobby Burgess and Wayne Tickle, also Mike, Shannon, Hunter and Collin Farr of Hiwassee.

Funeral services are Sunday, Feb. 9, 3 p.m., at Jordan’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial follows in Thornspring Church Cemetery in Pulaski Va. The family is receiving friends and family beginning at 1 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requests all donations be made to Pulaski County High School Girls Basketball Team in memory of Ronnie Kemp.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

