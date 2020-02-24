Ronald Ray Dodson, Sr.

Ronald Ray “Ron” Dodson, Sr., 80, of Newbern VA, passed away on February 23, 2020.

Ron was born in North Carolina on May 19, 1939 and was the son of the late Woodie Staunton Dodson and Daisy Hylton Dodson. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea J. Dodson; brother Kenneth E. Dodson; and sister Carole D. Jones. Ron was a member of First Church of the Brethren and a retired professor with New River Community College, Dublin, VA.

Ron is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Patricia “Pat” Quesenberry Dodson. He is also survived by his sons, Ronald Ray Dodson, Jr. and wife Glenda, Michael E. Dodson; daughters, Alisha M. Clark and husband Robby, Ashley D. Simmers and husband Daryn; son Christopher J. Dodson; sister Peggy Nesbit and husband Robert; and 4 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Andrea J. Dodson; brother Kenneth E. Dodson; and sister Carole D. Jones.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at First Church of the Brethren with the graveside service will following at Highland Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2020.

Comments

comments