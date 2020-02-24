Robert Daniel “Ross” Stephens

Robert Daniel “Ross” Stephens, age 73 of Dublin passed away Friday evening February 21, 2020 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski.

Born December 13, 1946 in Pulaski he was the son of the late Frank Stephens and Ruby Shephard Stephens. His brother, Howard Stephens and sisters, Emma Jean Martin, Paulette Cole and Jane Sheppard also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Gail C. Stephens of Dublin; sons, Robert E. Stephens of Dublin and Bruce Stephens of Dublin; grandchildren, Jacob (Kelsie) Stephens, Marissa Stephens and Justin Stephens; great grandchildren, KayLee Stephens and Andrew Stephens; and brother, Edward “Eddie” Stephens of Dublin.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m, Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with David Butcher officiating. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.

