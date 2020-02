Richard Kimbrough

Richard Kimbrough, 71, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. Funeral service is 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at First Baptist Church, Magazine Street. The family is receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment is in Pinehurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2020.

Comments

comments