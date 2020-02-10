Register by Monday to vote in primary

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Those who wish to vote in the Tuesday, March 3, Democratic Presidential Primary have through Monday, Feb. 10, to register.

Registration can be accomplished by three means: mail, in person or online. Applications are available online at www.elections.virginia.gov, at Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers, social services offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.

To register by mail, applications must be postmarked by Monday. Online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Monday and the deadline for in-person registration is 5 p.m. Monday. Pulaski County’s Voter Registration Office is in the west end of Maple Shade Plaza at 87 Commerce St. in Pulaski.

To register in Virginia, one must be a resident of the Commonwealth, be a U.S. Citizen, and be 18 years old by the Nov. 3 General Election. Residents who are 17 years old now, but will turn 18 by Nov. 3, can register to vote in the Democratic primary if they register by Monday’s deadline.

Convicted felons and those who have been declared mentally incapacitated cannot register to vote unless they have had voting rights and mental capacity restored.

To register in Virginia, a person also cannot be registered and planning to vote in another state.

For more information on Virginia elections, visit vote.virginia. gov, call 800-552-9745 toll free or TTY 711.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2020.

Comments

comments