Pulaski County wins American Evolution Reflections contest

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Last year, the American Evolution project celebrated 400 years of democracy, diversity and opportunity here in the Commonwealth with several events.

The 2019 Commemoration recently announced the winners of the American Evolution 2019 Reflections Photo Contest, which welcomed submissions from Oct. 17, 2019, until Jan. 5, 2020.

The idea was to share Virginia 2019 Commemoration experiences in the form of a photograph. An American Evolution committee selected three winning photographs from three categories … Professional, Organization and Amateur.

The Pulaski County American Evolution Committee’s photographic submission won first place in the Organization category. The photograph is of the Pulaski Library’s Black History Month display. Carol Smith, the Chairwoman of the Pulaski County American Evolution Committee, is seen standing at the left of the image. The display features many materials which came from the Calfee Training School, which served as a primary school for African American children living in Pulaski in the first half of the 20th century.

