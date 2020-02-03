Pulaski County, Radford students excel at WCC

By DAVID GRAVELY

Wytheville Community College has released this list of students recognized for the academic performance during the 2019 Fall Semester. That list includes 10 Pulaski County residents and two from the city of Radford.

The students recognized were those who have been named to either the President’s Honor Roll or the Dean’s List.

To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, a student must have completed a minimum of 20 hours of credit at the college, carried a minimum of six semester hours in a given semester and must have a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher.

To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student be carrying a minimum of 12 semester hours for credit and have a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Three Pulaski County residents were listed on the President’s Honor Roll. Alisha Nester, Brittany Rea and Lori Taylor are joined by Radford resident Jennifer Richardson on that list.

Seven Pulaski County residents and one from the city of Radford were named to the Dean’s List. Kelsey Dunnivant, Cassie Gravley, Jordyn Linkous, Hannah Morris, Haley Owens, Caileigh Phibbs and Geena Short of Pulaski County are joined by Kaitlyn Dunford of Radford on that list.

The list also includes students from Alleghany, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Mongomery, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Rockingham, Russell, Smith, Tazewell, Wise and Wythe counties and the city of Galax. Students were also recognized from Cabell, Mercer and Raleigh counties and the city of Princeton in West Virginia.

