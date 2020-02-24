Pulaski council backs Judge Long

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

With it appearing former Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Marcus H. Long Jr. will not receive reappointment to another term in the 27th Judicial District, Pulaski Town Council Tuesday threw its support behind him.

Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday evening supporting Long’s reappointment. Councilman Joseph Goodman said he and Councilman Jamie Radcliffe recently were in a meeting where the issue of Long’s reappointment came up.

“We’re a bit concerned a select few attorneys in the area are trying to get rid of a judge that’s been quite good for our community. It’s become all too political — to try to get someone else in that office,” Goodman said. “With everything he’s done with the drug court and his judicial work, we felt it was just inappropriate to play politics with a judge that’s doing a good job.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2020.

Comments

comments