Public Art Program Grows in Radford

RADFORD — Gray winter days will be a bit brighter in Radford now that twists of colors are popping up all over the city.

More than 50 pieces of artwork that once graced Channel Gardens at New York City’s iconic Rockefeller Center are being installed throughout the municipality’s residential, business and governmental districts.

The art is by international painter and sculptor Dorothy Gillespie, who grew up in Roanoke. She was instrumental in helping Radford University create its permanent art collection and often lectured in her role as distinguished professor of art.

“She was the ‘boots on the ground’ and the inspiration for establishing a permanent collection,” Deborah Cooney said of Gillespie. Cooney is Radford’s director of tourism.

But Gillespie also has ties to Pulaski County. Cooney says the artist was one of the original stakeholders that helped with the Fine Arts Center of the New River Valley capital campaign. Two of Gillespie’s pieces are in the FAC permanent collection.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2020.

Comments

comments