Psychotherapist faces patient sex offenses

RICHMOND – Psychotherapist Herschel “Mickey” Harden, 72, of Williamsburg, was indicted Wednesday on two felony counts of object sexual penetration on a former patient.

Harden was indicted by a King William multi-jurisdictional grand jury in relation to alleged sexual contact on a former patient in 2018 and 2019 while employed as a psychotherapist at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents in New Kent County.

The indictments are part of an ongoing investigation by Virginia State Police and will be prosecuted by members of Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section.

Anyone with additional information about these or other allegations at Cumberland Hospital for Children and Adolescents should contact Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (804) 537-6788.

Criminal indictments are only charges and not evidence of guilt. Harden is presumed to be innocent until and unless proven guilty.

Written by: Editor on February 10, 2020.

