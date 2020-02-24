Probe: Hurst stop followed policy

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — An internal investigation into a Christiansburg police officer’s stop of 12th District Delegate Chris Hurst in January found no violations of department policies.

“There is no evidence of improper or inconsistent actions or favoritism exhibited by the officer. The investigation concluded the officer treated the driver in this instance just as anyone else would have been treated faced with similar circumstances,” states a town press release issued Friday.

Christiansburg Lt. Stephen Swecker stopped Hurst around 2 a.m. Jan. 26 after allegedly witnessing Hurst’s vehicle swerve across the right side line of U.S. 460 several times and briefly exceed the posted speed limit.

A breath test administered on scene, but not admissible in court, showed Hurst had a .085 percent blood alcohol concentration (BAC), authorities said. The legal limit is .08 percent.

The press release indicates Swecker let Hurst go [with the delegate’s girlfriend driving] because Hurst passed all but one field sobriety test. When compared with Swecker’s 16 DUI arrests and eight DUI investigations since Jan. 1, 2019, Swecker “in no instance” arrested any driver who passed a majority of the field tests, and the lowest breath test result was .097 among those arrested, the press release indicates.

Under Virginia’s constitution, Hurst could not be arrested on a misdemeanor while the General Assembly was in session; however, that was not the reason no arrest was made, the press release states. As such, police say, no charges will be pursued against Hurst at the close of the General Assembly session.

Hurst represents a portion of two precincts in Pulaski County.

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2020.

Comments

comments