Pot closer to legalization in Va.

RICHMOND – Marijuana moved one step closer to being legalized in Virginia Wednesday when the Courts of Justice Committee of Virginia House of Delegates passed HB 972 in a 12-8 vote.

The bill, sponsored by House Majority Leader Charniele Herring (D-46th), now advances to the House floor for consideration. If it passes the House, it will move to the Senate and, if passed by the Senate, needs the governor’s signature to become law.

HB 972, if enacted, removes the criminal penalty for simple marijuana possession and creates a $25 civil fine that can be prepaid without court costs attaching. The fine is not reflected on criminal records and prior arrests, charges and convictions of simple possession of marijuana will be sealed.

“This is an important step in improving the criminal justice system. While marijuana arrests across the nation have decreased, arrests in Virginia have increased,” Herring says. “Although HB 972 will not eliminate the racial disparities surrounding marijuana, it will prevent low-level offenders from receiving jail time for simple possession while we move toward legalization in coming years with a framework that addresses both public safety and equity in an emerging market.”

She says simple marijuana possession disproportionately affects people of color, as arrests on these charges are three times more likely for racial minorities than their white peers. Decriminalizing marijuana will eliminate social barriers, as individuals with drug charges are often prohibited from obtaining necessary social support, Herring added.

Virginia would join 26 other states and the District of Columbia in decriminalizing the simple possession of marijuana if the bill becomes law.

