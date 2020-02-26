Please bring Heather Anne home

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Wendy Schleich has recently experienced the heartbreak of losing her mother, Heather Anne Schleich, to cancer. Heather Anne passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, at her home in Pulaski.

Following her mother’s wishes, Wendy had Heather Anne cremated.

Wendy picked up her mother’s remains with the idea of transferring them to an urn the next day. Wendy planned to place the urn next to a photograph of her mother over the fireplace at her brother’s house.

She decided to keep her mother’s remains in her car that night because she was afraid her dogs might somehow get into her mother’s ashes. Last Thursday evening, Wendy picked up her daughter from work and didn’t return until around 11 o’clock that night.

The next morning, Schleich was in the process of taking her daughter back to work when she saw something unusual.

“I noticed that a chocolate bar that I keep on my console was on my seat,” said Wendy. “I thought, wow that’s weird, why is that there?”

A medicine bottle was also uncharacteristically laying on the passenger side seat.

“Things were out of place,” said Wendy.

“So I took my daughter to work and then pulled up in front of my house and looked in the back seat and I was like ‘Oh, my God. Someone took her remains!’”

Wendy Schleich figures that the theft occurred sometime after midnight Thursday. Her car, which was not locked, was parked near her home on Jefferson Avenue North near Prospect Avenue.

“They took what they wanted,” said Wendy. “They took the emergency medication out of the bottle and her remains were gone. So, I called the police and the police officer came and made a report. I drove around our neighborhood checking garbage cans and going up and down the alleys and the police officer looked for the remains also.”

Wendy’s mother’s remains were in a sealed plastic bag inside a heavy duty black plastic box. The box was inside a dark red sack.

“I was hoping that when they found out what was in the bag … I was hoping they would just put it on our doorstop,” said Wendy. “I just can’t believe somebody would take it. I mean you could quickly look in the bag and see there’s nothing of value that you could pawn or steal.”

But it happened.

“I’ve been looking through garbage cans,” Wendy continued. “Every time we leave our house we’re looking for any sign of those remains. It doesn’t leave your mind. We’re constantly looking in ditches. I’m hoping they left her intact.”

Wendy and the rest of her family are requesting that the individual(s) who stole her mother’s remains would leave them on the front stoop of any church in the area. The church would then presumably contact Wendy.

“I don’t even care if they don’t get in trouble,” said Wendy. “Please just give her back so we can have peace in our brains. It may not be important to the person who took her but sure it’s important to her family. Today was my mom’s 77th birthday and that was hard since we don’t even have her remains and I would hate to think that she’s in a garbage can.”

The remains of Heather Anne Schleich were last seen in a sealed plastic bag inside a small plastic box inside a dark red bag. The Southwest Times invites the individual who is in possession of these ashes to drop them off at the front door of our offices here on 34 5th Street North East in Pulaski, so that we can get them back to Wendy and her family.

Likewise, any church in the region that finds these remains on their doorstep can contact The Southwest Times and we, in turn, will contact Wendy.

“It’s causing me stress,” said Wendy. “I’m grinding my teeth knowing she’s out there somewhere.”

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2020.

