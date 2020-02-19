PC students performs with All-District Chorus

By DAVID GRAVELY

ABINGDON – The Pulaski County High School Choral Department has a long history of success. That tradition continued this week as 22 students who were previously selected through an assessment performed as a part of the District 7 All-District Chorus at the Highe Educatino Center in Abingdon.

The Pulaski County students were joined by others from throughout Southwest Virginia to perform a concert filled with inspiration and song. The mixed group was under the direction of Dr. Jo-Anne van der Vat-Chromy, Choral Director at James Madison University, and the treble chorus was directed by Michael Ehrlich, retired music teacher from W.T. Woodson High School of Fairfax.

The students performed selections that included “Will the circle be unbroken,” “Hold me rock me” and “The storm is passing over,” among others.

“The concert hall was filled with beautiful music for all to hear,” said PCHS Choral Director Angela Talbert. “These students represented PCHS in an outstanding manner and their contributions to the choral event were evident to all.”

The choral students will now turn their attention to the upcoming Virginia Choral Directors Association (VCDA) District Choral Assessment, scheduled to be held during the month of March at Emory and Henry University.

