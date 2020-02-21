Overspending said to exceed $300K: Pulaski council calls for belt tightening, possible staff reduction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

“There’s only so much we can do. We’re out of wiggle room. It’s like we’re stuck in a trash compactor wondering ‘when will somebody rescue us?’”

That was Pulaski Town Councilman Joseph Goodman’s reaction to an audit that suggests the town overspent 2018-2019 General Fund revenues by over $300,000.

The audit, performed by a new firm under a short schedule, might improve when it is finalized, but that’s not stopping council from calling for “extreme belt tightening,” possible staff reductions and getting back to the basics.

The town’s former auditor stepped back from Pulaski and other jurisdictions during the fiscal year. Town Manager Shawn Utt said the change impacted audit results and he expects improvements.

Still, council and department heads will have to step back and re-evaluate when it comes to the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget. Goodman said the real issue that needs resolving is “how did we end up spending that much over budget and how do we prevent it from happening again?”

