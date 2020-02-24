Overspending said to exceed $300K: Pulaski council calls for belt tightening, possible staff reduction

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

“There’s only so much we can do. We’re out of wiggle room. It’s like we’re stuck in a trash compactor wondering ‘when will somebody rescue us?’”

That was Pulaski Town Councilman Joseph Goodman’s reaction to an audit that suggests the town overspent 2018-2019 General Fund revenues by over $300,000.

The audit, performed by a new firm under a short schedule, might improve when it is finalized, but that’s not stopping council from calling for “extreme belt tightening,” possible staff reductions and getting back to the basics.

The town’s former auditor stepped back from Pulaski and other jurisdictions during the fiscal year. Town Manager Shawn Utt said the change impacted audit results and he expects improvements.

Still, council and department heads will have to step back and re-evaluate when it comes to the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year Budget. Goodman said the real issue that needs resolving is “how did we end up spending that much over budget and how do we prevent it from happening again?”

Goodman made it clear tax increases are out of the question as far as he is concerned.

“The citizens are pretty blunt with us when it comes to conversations about potential tax increases. The answer, quite frankly, is ‘hell no.’ They are still recovering from the increase — that was approved — for the middle school.”

Based on Tuesday’s discussions, council feels the overspending is closer to $500,000 to $600,000 because $150,000 that was to have been placed in the reserve account in 2018-2019 was never put in. According to Goodman, reserves exceeded $1.4 million in 2018.

“It’s a lot more than $600,000 we have to come up with,” Goodman said. He started discussion on the topic by telling Utt, “You screwed up.” However, he didn’t leave the responsibility entirely on the town manager’s shoulders.

“We all are partially responsible for that because we pushed you so hard to get more aggressive on budgeting and we have to move back to the mentality of conservative budgeting. It’s better to have more money at the end of the fiscal year than not have what we anticipated and have it be negative,” he said, noting surpluses can always be budgeted for special projects the next fiscal year. He added, though, surpluses actually should be placed in reserves.

Noting the reserve account, presently around $530,000, took “almost a 50% hit,” Goodman said, “That’s not acceptable. If I did that at home I would expect to have Jamie [Councilman Jamie Radcliffe, a sheriff’s deputy] or someone else from the sheriff’s office knocking on my home asking, ‘what the heck are you doing, Mr. Goodman?’”

He added, “Coming into the next budget I would suggest we go ahead and make a concerted effort to go with more conservative numbers. We need to figure out how some of these ‘oopsies’ happened so they don’t happen again.

“I think one of the other painful points we’re going to have to discuss is we’ve … created a lot of positions that it may be necessary now to back track on that or move some positions that have been created. We can’t keep paying for stuff with hopes and dreams.”

One suggestion Utt proposed for saving money (a little over $238,000) is an immediate hiring freeze on seven vacancies in public works and Pulaski Police Department. Five of those positions already were vacant for the entire fiscal year, he noted.

Radcliffe, however, said he wouldn’t entertain hiring freezes in public works or among first responders: police and fire.

“It doesn’t take but one incident and you’re going to pay out a lot more than what you save,” by cutting police and fire, Radcliffe said. “And public works is getting beat down, I don’t see how we can freeze there.”

Bill Pedigo, town engineer, said public works (water, sewer and roads) is short eight positions.

“We’ve got to use some good common sense when we get into this budget. You can do a hiring freeze, but there are certain areas you have to work around,” Radcliffe said. “We’ve got to live within our means.”

Although discussion earlier in the year suggested the loss of several businesses in town hadn’t impacted revenues significantly, Radcliffe said the impact is starting to show up.

According to figures Utt compiled for council, real estate and personal property taxes came in under projections by $100,000 and $41,500, respectively. Sales taxes underperformed by $15,000; motor vehicle decal revenue was down $23,000; cigarette taxes and court fines were down $18,000 each; communications taxes were short $63,000, and state funds for streets and police dropped $36,000 despite being told to expect a 3% increase.

Mayor David Clark said Pulaski received a 3% increase in state funds for streets and police, but the state also reduced the number of lane miles eligible for funding, so revenue was actually lost.

Goodman said localities used to receive almost 100% of communications taxes collected, but state legislators started using those and lottery funds to fill budget shortfalls in Richmond. Eventually, he says, 100% will stay in Richmond and localities will have to figure out how to make up for the revenue loss.

“The cold, hard reality with the Communications tax is whenever Richmond has a budget shortfall they look to the communications tax, lottery fund … to pull from,” he said. “They’ll do everything they possibly can to avoid a tax increase in Richmond. So any money they’ve got their hands on they’ll just take more of it until they have it all.”

Utt said situations like Clark and Goodman described make budgeting difficult.

Councilman Brooks Dawson said his biggest fear with discussion of the budget issue is council “getting lost” in what happened instead of what’s going to be done to prevent it from happening in the future.

“The shortest version of looking back at 2019, in my opinion, is it’s just unacceptable. It’s unacceptable to the taxpayers, it should be unacceptable to everybody here, it should be unacceptable for a town manager,” Dawson said. “In my opinion it’s not acceptable for us to make excuses why we were wrong by half a million dollars.

“It’s not going to work. I’ve had that conversation with (Utt) and the mayor. Take what we did in 2019 and do that two more years and there is no CIP (capital improvements) budget, there would be no new police cars — you couldn’t buy them. There would be no money. You’d actually be in the hole.

“And we did that in one year and we didn’t even figure out we did it until it was over with. I’m pretty sure the taxpayers of this community are paying some pretty good salaries to ensure that’s not possible. So, in hindsight that’s about enough said. We can’t do that. It won’t work.”

When it comes to creating a 2020-2021 budget, Dawson says the focus needs to be on maintaining core services for town citizens and being fiscally responsible rather than “what we want to do and what would be fun.”

Dawson suggested work being done in town might not always be the work that needs to be done. He suggested grants can “lead us in the wrong direction and we suddenly realize we had some core responsibilities we needed to be paying attention to.”

Reflecting back on a discussion last fiscal year whether the town could afford to create a new drug task force, Dawson said, “It was argued on a very pointed level and the town manager is sitting there telling you ‘the money’s there, why would you not do something good for this community?’ and I said, ‘I don’t think the money’s there.’

“But we were led by the administration to say ‘we did have the money.’ … This council cannot be misled about what we do have and what we don’t have. We can’t function as a town with other people’s money on hopes and dreams and what we would like to do.

“I know it’s a tough conversation. I know nobody likes it, but that’s what we’re here for, to take our core responsibility and build out from there, and if the money’s not there, the money’s not there.”

Utt said the purpose of the discussion is to define the core services so he can prepare a draft 2020-2021 budget for a March 10 budget work session.

“You’ve got three directors right here who can tell you what those core services are: police, fire and public works,” Goodman responded. “Everything after that you have to determine, does it fit into what we need to do for the citizens?

“If we don’t have law enforcement we have problems with crime. If we don’t have firefighters — and we have a paid fire department that’s getting emergency medical training, as well — that’s for the safety of our citizens. And public works — people want to be able to drive to work, we’ve got to have water and sewer. That’s where you start.”

Councilman Greg East said he “wholeheartedly” agrees with getting back to core services, but he thinks it’s time for staff and council to also address how to increase revenue.

“At the end of the day, recruiting new businesses is key. You’re either going to put the burden on your citizens or you’re going to recruit new businesses,” East said. “We’ve talked extensively about it, but we haven’t done it well at all. That’s where the rubber meets the road; getting businesses inside the perimeter of Pulaski and helping those businesses succeed. Thank goodness for David Hagan. Take a snapshot without his investment.”

East said he feels strongly the town should have a dozen other investors besides Hagan (SHAH Development) by now, even though they may not be of Hagan’s caliber.

“It’s going to require a bunch of folks coming in and us supporting that and us promoting that. We can’t fall back to raising taxes, especially when I feel we’re bloated on the expense side,” he said.

Goodman was concerned when council learned of the overspending.

“At what point last fiscal year did you all, excuse my language, say, ‘Oh _____?’ he asked.

Utt interjected, “Not soon enough.”

“Why didn’t we hear about it then? What concerns me the most is I had to wait for the auditor to tell me six months into the current budget. I would think those numbers would have been available to the staff,” Goodman said.

Utt directed council to refer to a spreadsheet he handed out. He said the spreadsheet is updated at least monthly and the bottom number is the most important to him.

Although the General Fund was $344,404 short on the spreadsheet, he said, the water and sewer funds were $280,643 to the good. In his mind, he said, that meant the town was only “$63,000 to the bad.”

He said all the blame doesn’t fall on the pre-auditor, but the transition to a new firm and the different ways it tracks spending has impacted the bottom line.

He pointed out the auditor follows accrual while the town follows cash.

“It’s difficult when you don’t use accrual, also. I put that on me solely. Rebecca [Leeper, finance manager] can help, but at the end of the day I’m the town manager and I need to be doing that accrual side, too.

“On a daily or weekly basis this spreadsheet is what I use. So, at the ‘OS’ moment, in my mind, it wasn’t as bad because on a $15 million budget we’re only down $63,000. Now, we need to find out what happened,” Utt explained.

But Goodman said using the water and sewer funds to make up for general fund shortfalls shouldn’t be done.

“Water and sewer funds are enterprise funds; so when you’re saying we’re down $63,000 you’re commingling the general fund and enterprise funds, and enterprise funds don’t necessarily fix damage in the general fund,” Goodman said.

Utt explained, “In my budget mindset the water and sewer funds were paying for themselves through cost allocation and transfers; of course we haven’t done those this fiscal year.”

For example, if an employee is split between the finance department and the water and sewer department, a portion of the salary is being allocated to the general fund and the remainder to the water and sewer fund.

“Hindsight being as it is we would have done a budget amendment and taken those transfers out altogether,” Utt said. “I think I can come up with that $344,000 pretty quickly when you look at the VDOT, real estate, personal property, communications and VDOT overage and underage.”

Dawson added, “You can’t look at an extra $200,000 in the water fund because the rates went up as an extra $200,000 in the general fund because there’s a difference. The overages in water and sewer are being created because the overages were needed. We have this way of mingling those numbers in where they don’t belong.

“Overages in water and sewer are there for a reason and they’re separate for a reason. Rates have been increased for a reason and we can’t look at extra money in those areas and think ‘we’re doing good.’ Those overages should be used to pay for things in water and sewer that the town is currently getting loans to fix.”

To get away from the “allocation mindset,” Utt said he is moving water and sewer costs that get billed to the general fund at present to the water and sewer funds “where they should be.”

That means, for the current fiscal year (2019-2020) “we’re looking at real numbers,” he said.

Utt and Goodman agreed, though, there are times when cost allocations are necessary.

Utt told council he is confident the budget will be back in the black by the end of the current fiscal year, June 30.

Pointing out he has served on council around 20 years, Councilman Lane Penn said his concern appears to be “a little different” from the other councilmen. He’s concerned Pulaski has never had a reserve based on revenue rather than selling property.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve had a reserve disappear. We’ve always had a reserve and it’s always disappeared,” Penn said. He noted the town sold Loving Field, Hogan’s Dam, police cars and other property to have reserves, but “Our backs are against the wall this time more than ever because we don’t have anything else to sell. We’ve sold everything.”

Penn charged that the town has already spent additional revenue being earned from water and sewer expansions at James Hardie. “Every time we talk about the budget every council member has spent some of that money that we still don’t have,” he said.

Utt responded that’s where budget discussions come in: “Having the difficult conversations needed to dig ourselves back into reality.”

After learning funds weren’t allocated to the reserve account last fiscal year, Goodman said, “I’m looking into this next budget year and I’m saying, ‘We need a million dollars’ because you’ve got the $600,000 (general fund shortfall and missed reserve allocation) we overspent and we’ve got $400,000 we need to come up with for the emergency services complex (public safety building).”

Although the complex may not materialize in the coming fiscal year, Goodman said “it is coming because the town has been putting it off for half a decade? Half a century?”

He added, “We’re talking half a million dollars, but realistically it’s a whole lot more than that. It’s going to require some extreme belt tightening. I don’t think it’s an option anymore to tell the citizens we’re going to put (the complex) off.”

According to discussion, the current fire station will be 100 years old in 2024 and the police department, inside the municipal building, has officers working out of closets.

Bringing council back to discussion about solutions, Dawson said the plan for a hiring freeze is only a temporary fix, but “I feel sure Mr. Utt wouldn’t have offered that as an option had he not felt that was the solution to balance the budget. I’m almost certain if there was money to find somewhere else he would have found it. That’s just his nature — and I mean that as a compliment,” Dawson said.

He continued, “There’s nothing about 20-21 that’s going to change our circumstance. Unfortunately, every employee and organization partnered with this town is caught up in that same kind of whirlwind of us figuring out what are the core services,” and what other changes will be needed to “ultimately understand there’s a dollar amount and we aren’t going to spend more than that.

“If we have $9.5 million, then we have to have a budget where we only spend $9.5 million. It doesn’t matter how much we love any department in this town. I’m not going to even say one because I don’t want to pick on anybody. But that bottom number has to be that bottom number.”

Radcliffe reiterated he will not consider cuts to public safety or public works, calling them the “red-headed stepchild” when it comes to budgets. He vowed to cut out “parades and everything” first.

Dawson noted, “There’s six departments in the town. One’s police and we can’t do anything with that. One’s fire and we can’t do anything with that. One’s public works and we can’t do anything with that. I’m pretty sure we have to have a town manager. We have a finance department and the community development department.

“Half a million dollars has to come from somewhere and those are the only groups we’ve got. That conversation sucks, but that’s all we’ve got. There’s not any department that somebody doesn’t find important,” he said.

East, however, said council does need to be careful when freezing positions, especially since public works already has eight vacancies. He said he went by a local restaurant with “a sign on the door they were only open four hours because they only had one employee. Heaven forbid we end up there. … We have to be careful about where those seven positions are because we can’t lose the people who make the town work. We can’t hang a sign on the door that says ‘we’re only working four hours today…’”

Police Chief Gary Roche pointed out it could be September 2021 before an officer is on the streets if he misses the deadline for enrollment in this June’s police academy.

Goodman said, “Those are the kind of points I’m concerned about. Work has got to get done. If you have a waterline break it has to be fixed. You have a choice, you’re fully staffed and hopefully not paying overtime or you’re paying them whatever it costs. At what point do you say ‘we’re spending more on overtime than if we had somebody on payroll.”

He said he doesn’t want the police department to get to the point there aren’t enough officers to safely respond should a shooting occur. He also doesn’t want public works employees leaving because they’re exhausted due to a waterline break the night before and the overtime pay doesn’t outweigh their need or a day off.

“You’re going to have to start looking at every position in every department to determine if there is a cost/benefit ratio to maintain that position. That’s the mentality we’re going to have to take,” Goodman told Utt.

East suggested Utt take the bottom line and work backward to create a budget that fits. He says the town has been guilty of making the bottom line fit what’s wanted.

Dawson called for a restructuring of how the town does business. For example, the town already has turned operations of Gatewood over to the private sector and joined the county in a joint dispatch system.

“We’re having to change the way we do business. The whole world is having to do that,” Dawson said. “If we keep trying to fit a square peg into a round hole with this number, it’s not going to work. We have to change what we’re doing at some point.

“I’m not saying I know the answer. In my opinion, nothing should be off the table. We need to have the craziest of ideas. It may not work, but maybe it will. What if you have no choice? You have to have that police officer, but you have to have a car to put him in, too,” Dawson said.

In the end, Goodman challenged Utt to create a draft budget with the bottom line being actual revenues received in 2018-2019 ($9.2 million) and staff reductions not coming from police, fire or public safety.

