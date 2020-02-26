One step at a time for Lady Cougars

Despite what I’m sure were the best of intentions by some, the rumors are not true. The Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team is NOT scheduled to appear in the Virginia High School League 4A state title game in Richmond next week. In fact, those playoffs are currently the last thing Pulaski County is focused on as they head into the Region 4D championship game Friday against a very good E.C. Glass team.

The Lady Cougars will travel to Lynchburg Friday to take on the Hilltoppers in the Region 4D championship. That game is set to begin at 6 p.m. and the address for the school, for those planning to attend, is 2111 Memorial Avenue, Lynchburg, 24501. Plan to leave early as the drive takes right at two hours and seven minutes with good traffic. Never count on good traffic.

Glass comes into the game with an impressive record. They started the season with a 69-54 win over Gretna and rolled out six more wins before dropping their first loss of the season 50-44 to Lord Botetourt Dec. 27. The Cavaliers are doing just fine with their 22-3 record.

LCA was the next victim for the Hilltoppers. They won 11 games in a row before losing to Charlottesville 75-73 on the road Feb. 5. The Black Knights are now 19-7.

Glass won three more games before taking a very surprising defeat at the hands of Amherst County in their district title game. The Lancers won that game 66-60 and advanced to the Region 4D quarterfinals only to lose to Blacksburg, 42-45.

Tuesday evening E.C. Glass took down the Bruins 53-40 to earn their shot at Pulaski County and the region title.

For Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin and his crew, the only focus they should have at this moment is E.C. Glass and Friday. A win over Glass would earn the Cougars the top seed in Region 4D when the state playoffs begin Friday, March 6. That game would put them up against the Region C runner-up, and that game would be played at Christiansburg High School. A loss would leave the Lady Cougars as the second seed from Region 4D. They would have to travel to play in the opening round, taking on the Region C champion on their court.

The Region C title game, which will also be played Friday, will feature Milbrook and Loudoun Valley. The Loudoun Valley Vikings are currently 21-0. The Millbrook Pioneers are now 26-0. The competition will continue to grow tougher as the playoffs move along. Region A and B are full of other tough teams which the winner coming out of Region C and D will eventually meet in the state title game.

Again, that first game of the VHSL girls basketball state playoffs is set for Friday, March 6.

Tuesday, March 10, the four winners of those quarterfinal games will face off in the state semifinals. If Pulaski County is fortunate enough to earn a win in the first round, their next game would also be at Christiansburg High School. If they make it to that first game in the state playoffs and lose, their season is over. As a matter of fact, any lose after the game Friday will be a season ender.

Last year, the Lady Cougars entered the state playoffs as the region runner-up. They had to travel to Loudoun Valley, over four hours away, to take on a very good team. The end result was a 52-49 Lady Cougar win that forced a rematch with Carroll County in the semifinal game.

That semifinal game was held at Galax High School in front of a packed house. Carroll County had beaten the Lady Cougars three times already. Twice in the regular season and again in the playoffs. The Cavs took a quick 16-2 lead over the Lady Cougars, but Pulaski County kept fighting. With 2:10 remaining in the third quarter, Pulaski County took their first lead of the game, 38-37. The atmosphere was electric.

With three minutes left in the game, Pulaski County held a slight lead, 52-49. They stretched that lead out a little, but Carroll County came roaring back. The Lady Cougars held strong and finished the game with a 63-58 victory. Pulaski County fell to Lake Taylor in the state title game 29-61.

None of that matters right now, however. The focus is and should be on Friday night and E.C. Glass. Win Friday and you set yourself up for a very positive situation. Lose and you have to travel and fight even harder.

Either way, plan on being there. I will be.

