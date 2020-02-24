Northside Service Station receives CCC Award

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County’s Clean Community Council (CCC) awarded the Clean Business of the Month award to the Northside Service Station in Fairlawn.

Aside from being exceptionally clean, the Northside Service Station separates itself from the rest by offering full service. Staff at the Northside Service Station will pump your gas, clean your windshield, check your oil and gauge your tires. What’s more, the Northside service station offers ethanol free gasoline, which is key to keeping your lawnmower running longer.

While you’re waiting to get your vehicle serviced, why not munch on some free popcorn?

Pictured are Sebrena Muse, Carl Yost, owner, Gerry Cox, Chuck Nester, Linda Yost and Eddie Nester.

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2020.

Comments

comments