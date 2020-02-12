Museum holding ‘20s speakeasy’ fundraiser

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

It may be 2020, but attendees are encouraged to don their best 1920s garb Feb. 20 (2-20-2020) to step back a century as Ratcliffe museum in Pulaski hosts a “Roaring 20s Speakeasy.”

The museum will be decked out in a special display of 1920s historical memorabilia pertaining to Pulaski County for the special occasion, and it will be serving “historically-inspired” refreshments. There will be music, dancing and a cash bar, too.

The 5-7:30 p.m. event also serves as a membership drive, so citizens are asked to pay “2-fer” membership dues to enter.

Come enjoy the fun at the 51Club at the Shade (the museum), 51 Commerce St., Pulaski. The entrance password is “The Count.” Shhhh. Keep it quiet.

For additional information, call 980-2307.

Speakeasies were illegal, hidden bars that served alcoholic beverages. They sprung up during the Prohibition era of the 1920s to early 1930s, when alcoholic beverages were outlawed.

