More seating, concessions coming to Calfee

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Each new baseball season brings expansions and changes at Calfee Park and the 2020 season is no exception.

When fans enter the park for in June they’ll find more than 800 new bleacher seats have been added behind the PSK Party Deck at left field and the addition of more concession stands on the historic entrance end, says Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh.

Details on concession changes, which includes new menu items, will be released later, but Haugh said the new bleachers help the club accommodate its growing crowds.

“These new seats and increased capacity will better allow us to accommodate the large crowds we have grown accustomed to on fireworks and theme nights, as well as when we have strong group attendance,” she said. “We look forward to seeing these bleachers filled on opening night, June 22, as we welcome back Pulaski Yankees baseball and enjoy a postgame fireworks show.”

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2020.

