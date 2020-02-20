Mollie Ann Carper Hite

Mollie Ann Carper Hite, age 89, of Max Meadows, Va., passed away Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Pulaski Health and Rehab Center.

Born Oct. 25, 1930, in West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James William Dobbins and Georgia Jones Dobbins. Her grandsons, Dakota and Sean, and sisters, Martha and Edna, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her husband, Darle Eugene Hite of Max Meadows, Va.; children, Donna (Stuart) Winans of Max Meadows, Va., and Michael (Debra) Eugene Hite of Max Meadows; grandchildren, Gail Roth, Michelle Long, Michaella Hite, James Hite, Brian Torrance and William Torrance; three great-grandchildren, Kaely, Camden, Brysen; three great-great-grandchildren, Dallen, Daxen and Davren; sister, Bessie Bryson of Newport News, Va., and brothers, Jimmy DeLung of Salem, Va., and Donald “Don” Dobbins of Radford, Va.

Funeral services are 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va. Interment follows at Southwest Virginia Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, Va.

The family is receiving friends one hour before service time Monday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes, Pulaski, Va., is handling arrangements for the family.

