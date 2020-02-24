Mason Akers Vaughan, Jr.

Mason Akers Vaughan, Jr., Pulaski, VA passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Lewis Gale Pulaski Community Hospital. Services for Mason will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Pulaski, VA, on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m., with reception to follow in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, Mason’s family asks that contributions be made to The First Presbyterian Church, the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation: jdrf.org, or NIH’s efforts regarding traumatic brain injury: ninds.nih.gov.

Mason, born March, 23, 1938, was the son of Mason Akers Vaughan, Sr. and Aleene White Vaughan, both deceased, of Pulaski. Mason was a graduate of Pulaski High School, and held a BA from Emory & Henry College. Mason was a chemist for Appalachian Power Company for numerous years in VA, Ohio and WVA, before returning to Pulaski in order to assist with managing his father’s business, Cavalier Supply Company, after his mother, Aleene’s death. In that capacity, he was co-owner and President of the company for many years. Along with his parents, Mason was predeceased by his brother, Robert Allen Vaughan (loving sister-in-law, Sheila Vaughan).

Mason has a large surviving family, including most importantly, his wife of almost 60 years, Mary Anne Vaughan, who made the sun rise and set as far as he, and the rest of the family is concerned. And she still does. Also surviving are his loving sister, Cynthia Jane Anderson, along with her children, Eric and Ashley Anderson, and grandchildren, Anna and Thomas Anderson.

Mary Anne would note that the children she and Mason raised, Mason A. Vaughan III (Margaret), Lisa Caruso (Aaron), Mary Katherine Slomka (David) and Lee Vaughan, along with 10 grandchildren: Laura, Aubrey and Ainsley Vaughan; Casey, Mona and Mary Caruso; Mason David Slomka, and Jordan, Peyton and Allie Phillips are pretty darn spectacular, and need special acknowledgment in a notice that no one ever wanted to write. They all loved their Dad and PaPa dearly. Mason’s family hopes that you will join us in celebrating his special life.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on February 24, 2020.

Comments

comments