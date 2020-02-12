Martin wins County Spelling Bee two years in a row

By WILLIAM PAINE

For the second year in a row, a young fellow from Draper by the name of Thurn Martin has won the annual Pulaski County Spelling Bee.

Each year, spelling bee winners from all five Pulaski County elementary schools and both middle schools gather at the County Administration Building to see who amongst the county’s youth can spell the best. To reach this level of competition, these students had to win a competition held in their respective schools.

A little before the competition began, Spelling Bee competitors were given 4,000 words to study for the contest. The list of words changes from one year to the next. This year, the list of words was provided just a few days before the county Spelling Bee. Luckily for Thurn, his aunt Lori was on hand to quiz him after he studied his list of words.

Thurn reckons he studied for a couple of hours for five days preceding the contest to prepare himself for the Bee. That’s a lot of effort. So why did Thurn decide to enter the spelling Bee in the first place?

“It was just something fun to do,” said Thurn. “And if you win the county spelling Bee, a county administrator will take you to lunch and you get to miss a half day of school. And if you did happen to go and win nationals, there’s $40,000 in prize money.”

