By MELINDA WILLIAMS
A Christiansburg man who stole a van in Dublin a year ago will serve 15 months of a 10-year prison sentence.
James David West Sr., 44, was arrested in February 2019 for stealing a Dodge Astro parked in Dublin. He initially was charged with grand theft auto, but the charge was amended to grand larceny Tuesday as part of a plea agreement.
According to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office was notified the morning of Feb. 8 that a van parked in front of a Charles Drive residence Feb. 7 was missing. The owner told police the van was used for tailgating at Virginia Tech games and the keys occasionally were left in it.
