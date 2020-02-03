Mack Trucks to build new plant in Roanoke County

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

This week Mack Trucks announced that it will establish a $13 million manufacturing plant in Roanoke County that will result in the creation of 250 new jobs. The new manufacturing operation will produce medium-duty trucks and, as such, will not compete against Volvo’s heavy duty truck market.

The Volvo Group owns Mack Trucks and will likely use similar logistical flows for their supplies and distribution as Volvo Trucks in Dublin.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Roanoke County and the Roanoke Regional Partnership to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project. Funding and services to support Mack’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on February 3, 2020.

Comments

comments