Lynwood (Cooter) Allen Barker, 73 of Dublin, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Visiting will be Friday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Hufford Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.
