Lynwood (Cooter) Allen Barker

Lynwood (Cooter) Allen Barker, 73 of Dublin, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Seagle Funeral Home. Visiting will be Friday at the funeral home from 12 Noon until 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Hufford Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski.



Written by: Editor on February 4, 2020.

Comments

comments