Local Realtor hacked, beware of scam

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

We’ve all gotten annoying and at times rude calls. Telemarketers seem to know just when the worst possible time is to ring our phones. For one person in Pulaski County, scammers took things a step further.

Regina Piland started receiving messages and calls from friends and coworkers early Tuesday asking when she had taken over at Century 21-Valley Real Estate in Dublin. It was only then that she found out she had been the victim of a scam.

“I don’t know how they got my information, but they sent a message out to a lot of people in my contact list,” Piland said. “It was a really strange message. It was asking people to purchase gift cards and then send me a photo of the back so I could give them out to loyal clients. It also insinuated that I was the owner and broker our office, which isn’t true. I just want to make sure anyone who may have gotten this message knows that it wasn’t me and that they shouldn’t send these photos of gift cards.”

The wording of the messages almost immediately makes it clear to anyone who has seen one of these scams that it’s fake.

“Hello. Are you available to help me fix some extremely urgent errands Get back with me soon. Thank you.” That message is sent with the tagline “Regina R. Piland/broker owner Century 21 Valley Real Estate” and the address to the business location in Dublin.

One friend who received the message did reply with, “Yes of course.” In return, they received a follow-up message.

“Thank you for the message, I am busy right now but would want you to have the errands completed without delay. Help me procure 5 pieces of $500 dollar Steam Gift Cards from a shop nearby, totaling $2,500, have the cards activated at the shop and send me a photo of the back label of each of the cards after peeling them obtain the cash receipts. It’s important that I forward the gift cards to one of our most loyal clients. Keep a record of this purchase in your personal diary in order for you to be reimbursed by the company at the right time. I will be waiting to read from you with the required details. Thank you.”

While calls, messages and emails of this type are not uncommon, unfortunately there isn’t very much that can be done about them. Many of the calls or messages come from outside of the United States. In most cases, by the time authorities are alerted to a phone number the calls or messages are coming from, the scammer has changed the number or moved on.

The best advice that can be given in these situations is to be aware of deals that appear too good to be true, because they usually are, and to never give out personal or banking information over the phone. Asking for payment in the form of gift cards, iTunes cards or anything other than regular payment methods should also be a tipoff.

If you feel you’ve been contacted by a scammer, ask questions and contact local law enforcement for advice.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2020.

