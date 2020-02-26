Local musicians launch album

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Gate 10, a homegrown six-piece bluegrass band, celebrated the release of their debut album entitled “Play Another Round” by performing at the Floyd Country Store Saturday afternoon. Gate 10, whose members range from 10 to 21years in age, gave a rousing performance in front of an enthusiastic, standing room only crowd for their record’s debut.

“Play Another Round” contains six original songs along with three other bluegrass favorites, which were all performed during their set at the Floyd Country Store. In addition, their performance featured several other musicians that joined them onstage to play a song or two.

Among the musical guests were several members of the Greater Pulaski County Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM), who came onstage to perform their version of the traditional Appalachian songs “Cripple Creek” and “Bile Them Cabbage Down.”

Written by: Editor on February 26, 2020.

