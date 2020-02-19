Local band releases album

By WILLIAM PAINE

Gate 10, a young bluegrass band whose members come primarily from Pulaski County and other parts of the NRV, are celebrating the release of their first album with a release party this coming Saturday, Feb. 22.

Gate 10 will start the party off at noon Saturday at the Floyd Country Store by playing tunes from their upcoming album entitled “Play Another Round.” Between songs, band members will share some of the adventures they had in putting this album together.

Their gig at the Floyd Country Store is part of a series of concerts entitled Americana Afternoons and like all of these events, is free of charge.

