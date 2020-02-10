By MELINDA WILLIAMS
melinda@southwesttimes.com
Grab your kids and their “Didi Dodo, Future Spy” books and head to Pulaski Library March 16 to meet the books’ author, Tom Angleberger.
Youth Services Librarian Jena Coalson is “super excited” to host Angleberger, a New York Times bestselling children’s author. “It will be the first time in many years we have hosted a well-known children’s author,” she says.
Angleberger, who lives in the New River Valley, will give an “interactive and casual” presentation at 6 p.m. and then be available to autograph books brought by those in attendance.
