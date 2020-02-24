LewisGale Pulaski Hospital showcases new Specialty Imaging Suite

By WILLIAM PAINE

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski held an open house this week to showcase their new Specialty Imaging Suite, which features state of the art scanning devises.

The new imaging suite has a spa like feel with brightly colored paintings adorning the walls of this diagnostic enclave, which will serve mostly women. To compliment the lively décor, plush robes are provided for those who will undergo biopsies or screenings.

A machine to gauge a patient’s bone density has its own room in the Specialty Imaging Suite. This machine’s primary purpose is to detect osteoporosis, but also has the capability of gauging a person’s muscle mass.

The most notable addition to the Specialty Imaging Suite is the new Genius 3D mammography machine.

