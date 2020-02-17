Lawmakers reject Northam gun ban

By DAVID GRAVELY

RICHMOND – The push to ban what Governor Ralph Northam and others refer to as “assault weapons” was shot down Monday as moderate Democrats joined with Republicans to reject the proposal.

The bill, which would have prohibited the sale of certain semiautomatic firearms including AR-15 style rifles and magazines that hold more than 12 rounds, was defeated by a vote of 10-5 in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday.

Other portions of the proposed bill would have required Virginians to turn over or destroy magazines considered “high capacity.” It would have allowed the possession of centerfire rifles, but prohibited the sale or transfer of them in many situations.

The bill was a key campaign issue for Northam, who promised to pass such legislation despite claims from many in Southwest Virginia that the proposal was unconstitutional and violated the Second Amendment. Rallies and demonstrations became common as communities pushed to have local officials proclaim their hometowns “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” Many law enforcement officials publicly announced that they would not enforce unconstitutional laws.

While the measures were tabled, for now, the issue will likely be taken up again by the General Assembly in their next session. Other gun control measures are still working their way through the system and will come up for a vote in the coming weeks.

