Lady Cougars unleash scoring attack on Titans

By DAVID GRAVELY

It started out ugly and it stayed that way for the Hidden Valley Lady Titans. The Lady Cougar basketball team came ready to play Tuesday and completely outplayed the team from Roanoke, winning 72-24. The win was their 10th win in a row and moves their overall record to 14-5. They are undefeated in River Ridge District play with a record of 9-0.

“I was glad to see us come out and play like I know we can,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “Hidden Valley is rebuilding right now and sometimes a team like that can catch you by surprise if you don’t get focused and take care of business. I thought we handled things well and went to work as soon as the game started. That’s the attitude we have to have every night.”

That “go to work” attitude helped the Lady Cougars take a fast and commanding 31-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. Coach Sutphin used that opportunity to get every player on the team playing time early and often. Still, Pulaski County won the second quarter 16-8 to hold the 47-14 lead at halftime.

Pulaski County scored 21 more points in the third quarter and worked on their passing game in the fourth under a running clock, scoring 25 points while holding Hidden Valley to just 10 second half points. The final score of 72-24 could have been far worse if not for the running clock.

“We still made some mistakes out there, but with the score like it was we were able to use it as teaching moments,” Sutphin said. “We may be doing well right now, but right now isn’t our long term goal. Reaching our biggest goals will depend on how consistent we can play and how much we can improve between now and those games. I’m proud of our girls. They’re doing what we’re asking and they’re not afraid to go to battle.”

Paige Huff led the way for the Lady Cougars with 13 points, three rebounds and an assist. Keslyn Secrist continued to shine, adding 10 points, one rebound and two steals. Ally Fleenor added nine points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and three blocks. Courtney Cregger added nine points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a blocked shot. Maddie Ratcliff also added nine points, along with a rebound, five assists and three steals. Erin Russell added seven points, three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a blocked shot. Taryn Blankenship added six points, two rebounds and two steals. Hanna Walson scored four points, grabbed 12 big rebounds and had three steals. Kassidy Secrist scored three points with four rebounds and two steals. Alaina Akers had two points, one rebound, three assists and an assist. Aubrey O’Dell added one assist.

One side story to this game is a big moment which is approaching for senior Maddie Ratcliff. The Concord University bound senior is now just 48 points away from the 1,000 point mark of her Lady Cougar basketball career. She has three games remaining to reach that goal during the regular season. Blacksburg is away Friday. The final regular season home game for the Lady Cougars will be Tuesday, Feb. 11, when the Cave Spring Knights come to the Cougar Den. The final regular season contest will be at Salem High School Thursday, Feb. 13.

The junior varsity Lady Cougars also earned another win, outscoring the young Titans 52-20. That win moves the JV squad to 13-1 on the season. Andi Ratcliff led the way with 12 points. Brook Goble and Jaden Lawson added nine points each. Tori Vest scored eight points. Kenzlee Jones and Hailey Capps added seven points each.

Next up for the Lady Cougars will be a trip to Montgomery County for a battle with the Blacksburg Bruins Friday, Feb. 7. JV action will begin at 5:30 followed by the varsity contest at 7 p.m.

Written by: Editor on February 4, 2020.

Comments

comments