Lady Cougars face biggest test yet Tuesday

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

When the Lady Cougar basketball team took the court Saturday in Roanoke, they were supposed to win and they did. By the time the final seconds ticked off the clock, Pulaski County had their 14th win in a row with a 55-35 win over the Blacksburg Bruins.

It was the third time this season that Pulaski County has defeated the Bruins. The first matchup saw the Lady Cougars win 57-31 at home back in mid-January. The early February game was a bit closer, with the Lady Cougars winning 46-38 on the road. This time the Lady Cougar left no doubt. With the win they move to 18-5 on the season.

“I’m proud of our girls, they went out and did their jobs and now we’ll move on to the next step,” Lady Cougar Head Coach Bradley Sutphin said. “It’s hard to beat a well-coached team once. Twice is pretty impressive. Doing it three times is a real test. I think we did a good job of managing a few distractions and getting the job done. We had a good day, but it’s not time to celebrate yet.”

After building a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, Pulaski County outscored Blacksburg 22-3 in the second period to take a commanding 37-13 lead into the halftime break. One of the distractions mentioned by Coach Sutphin was a good one, as everyone was waiting to see when senior Maddie Ratcliff would reach a big personal goal.

At the start of the game, Ratcliff was just 11 points away from hitting the 1,000-point mark. Just before halftime she hit a layup that put her at eight points for the game, just three points shy of that mark. At the buzzer she shot and barely missed a three-pointer, but the second half looked promising.

With 3:15 remaining in the third quarter, Ratcliff pulled up at the top of the key and sent a shot to the basket. Her aim was true and after a brief moment of confusion by the officials, the game was paused to recognize her accomplishment.

“She’s handled this like a pro,” Sutphin said. “Just before she hit the three she had missed a layup and dished off another chance for an easier shot for a teammate. Maddie is an unselfish player. While this goal was a big deal, she is more worried about winning. She cheers for her teammates and provides us with leadership on and off the court. She’s going to continue her basketball career at Concord University next season and we know she’ll do a fine job for them.”

“It hasn’t really sunk in yet that I reached it, but in the big picture that’s OK,” Ratcliff said. “Sure it’s great to reach this personal goal, but my girls and I have a lot of basketball left to play. We have each other’s backs and we hold each other accountable. I love this team and am excited to keep playing. We really appreciate all the support we’ve been getting. It’s great knowing our community is behind us. We’re very proud to be from Pulaski County and to be Cougars.”

The remainder of the game moved along quickly. By the end of the third quarter the Lady Cougars led 50-25. Pulaski County played keep away for a large portion of the fourth period, ending the game with the 55-35 victory.

Ratcliff led the way for the Lady Cougars with 13 points, two rebounds, an assist and three steals. Freshman Keslyn Secrist continues to shine, this time providing 13 points, five rebounds and a blocked shot. Sophomore Ally Fleenor scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds, had two assists, a steal and a block. Freshman Paige Huff was a big reason for the second quarter surge, hitting three three-pointers for nine points. She also added an assist. Sophomore Courtney Cregger added four points, four rebounds and a steal. Senior Kassidy Secrist scored three points and grabbed one rebound. Sophomore Erin Russell had two points, three rebounds and three steals. Senior Alaina Akers scored two points and grabbed a steal. Sophomore Taryn Blankenship grabbed four rebounds, had one assist and had one block. Senior Hanna Walson had a rebound and a steal.

Sklyar Prosser led the Bruins with 14 points. With the loss the Bruins move to 13-10 heading into the Region 4D playoffs.

With the win, the Lady Cougars advance to the River Ridge District Tournament title game Tuesday, Feb. 18, against the Patrick Henry Patriots, who defeated Cave Spring 63-54 in a highly contested second game of the night Saturday.

The Patriots and Lady Cougars have played twice this season. In the first game Jan. 7 at Patrick Henry, Pulaski County earned a one-point, 55-54 victory. In the rematch, the game went into overtime before Pulaski County pulled out the 87-78 win.

Patrick Henry comes into the game with a record of 17-5. Two of their losses came to the Lady Cougars. One was a 44-32 loss to the 22-0 Carroll County Cavaliers. Next they lost to the 19-2 Highland Spring Springers. The 17-4 William Fleming Colonels won a rivalry game in their other loss.

“Every step we take is going to get tougher,” Suphin said. “The teams that are still playing are all good teams. That’s why they’re still going. We need to be focused and ready to get everybodies best shot. We can’t make simple mistakes and hurt ourselves. It’s all going to come down to which team executes better and which team wants it more.”

Game time Tuesday at Patrick Henry High School is set for 6 p.m. for the River Ridge District Tournament Championship.

Written by: Editor on February 17, 2020.

