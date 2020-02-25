Lady Cougars crush Spartans, advance to region title game

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

It was a win. It was a big win. It was the kind of win that could propel a teamt to greater things. The Pulaski County Lady Cougar basketball team downed the Salem Spartans for a third time this season to earn a lopsided 69-40 victory that not only advances them to the Region 4D title game Friday against EC Glass, but it also locks in their spot in the VHSL state playoffs next week.

“This is really exciting,” said freshman Keslyn Secrist. “I love this team and am really excited to see how the rest of this season plays out.”

The Lady Cougars jumped on Salem early and didn’t let up until Head Coach Bradley Sutphin pumped the brakes. Pulaski County led 19-8 at the end of the first quarter and outscored Salem 22-7 in the second quarter to take a 41-15 lead into the halftime break.

“We’re just trying to stay focused and play good basketball,” sophomore Ally Fleenor said. “It was great to see the crowd that showed up tonight to pull for us. That really made it special for us. Now we’ll get back to work and start getting ready for the game Friday.”

With a steady rotation of players coming off the bench in the second half, the Lady Cougars were still able to outscore Salem 20-12 in the third quarter to lead 61-27 at the end of the third quarter. Salem finally started to put together some offense as the defensive pressure eased up late in the game, but Pulaski County was simply too strong for the Spartans and will advance.

Fleenor led the way for the Lady Cougars with 17 points. Keslyn Secrist backed her up with 12 points. Sophomore Erin Russell was the third Lady Cougar in double figures with 11 points. Freshman Paige Huff had eight points. Senior Maddie Ratcliff added six and seniors Alaina Akers and Kassidy Secrist added four points each. Sophomores Taryn Blankenship and Courtney Cregger added three points each.

Next up for the Lady Cougars will be a trip to Lynchburg to face EC Glass. The Hilltoppers come into the game with a record of 22-3. Glass suffered an early season loss to Lord Botetourt, who is currently 22-3, a loss to 19-6 Charlottesville and a loss to Amherst County in their district title game. Glass defeated Jefferson Forest to advance to the region semifinals and defeated Blacksburg Tuesday to advance to the region title game.

“Everybody playing now is good, that’s why they’re still playing,” senior Maddie Ratcliff said. “It was great to win tonight, but this game is over. We have to come in tomorrow ready to get back to work. We’re going to focus on one day at a time and one game at a time. Sure it’s exciting to know we’re going to the state playoffs, but that’s next week. We’re going to focus on this week first.”

Game time Friday at EC Glass High School will likely be 6 p.m. For further updates be sure to visit our website or Facebook page.

Written by: Editor on February 25, 2020.

