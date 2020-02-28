Lady Cougars are Region 4D Champions

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Lady Cougar basketball team traveled to Lynchburg Friday in an attempt to do something they have yet to be able to do under Head Coach Bradley Sutphin … win the big game. I am pleased to write that when speaking about the Pulaski County girls basketball team from this point forward, you can no longer say that.

Pulaski County 70, E.C. Glass 57. Final.

The Lady Cougars came out hot and what proved to be a very strong Hilltopper squad, leading 16-10 at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Cougars outscored Glass 18-11 in the second quarter to extend their lead to 34-21 at the halftime break.

The Hilltoppers were not ready to pack it in, however, hitting a big three-pointer, their only of the game, two free throws, another basket to start the third quarter. Before the Lady Cougars knew what hit them E.C. Glass had moved the score to 49-42. Sophomore Erin Russell hit a layup and was fouled, converting the free-throw to swing the momentum back to the Lady Cougars and it went fast from there.

Glass outscored the Lady Cougars 17-13 in the third and 19-13 in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Cougars hoisted the big trophy as the newly crowned Region 4D champions.

“We put a plan together and those girls right there went out and executed it,” an excited Coach Sutphin said. “I’m so proud of these girls. They have really worked hard to earn this and it’s great to see them reach this goal. It’s not our final goal, but it’s good to reach this one.”

Freshman Keslyn Secrist led the Lady Cougars with 17 points and 12 rebounds, along with two assists, a steal and a block. Sophomore Ally Fleenor added 12 points, 14 rebounds, six assists, a steal and two blocks. Senior Maddie Ratcliff chipped in 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Freshman Paige Huff scored 10 points and had two rebounds. Sophomore Erin Russell had six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. Senior Alaina Akers came through with six points, four rebounds, one assist and a steal. Sophomore Taryn Blankenship added six points, two rebounds, an assist and two steals. Sophomore Courtney Cregger had two points, two rebounds, an assist and a blocked shot.

Pulaski County hit three of five from long range and 28 of 46 overall from the field. They were also good for 11 of 18 from the free-throw line.

“We’re back,” a smiling Maddie Ratcliff said. “I am so proud of this team. This is just so great. Our fans really had our back tonight too. I couldn’t believe how many fans we had in the stands. This is for us, but it’s for them too. They just don’t know how much we appreciate their support,”

“It’s great knowing we don’t have to travel so far next week,” Fleenor added. “We’re going to get back to Pulaski and start getting ready for Friday now. This game is over, it’s time to start looking at our next game.”

That next game will be Friday, March 6, against Millbrook at Christiansburg High School. Millbrook lost to Loudoun Valley 87-52 for their first loss of the season. The time has not been set yet.

Written by: Editor on February 28, 2020.

Comments

comments