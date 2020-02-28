Jury recommends life sentences for Floyd County man

Charges stem from 2019 record meth seizure in Floyd County

WYTHE – The two-year, multijurisdictional investigation that netted record seizures of methamphetamine, along with cocaine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and illegal firearms, has now yielded a conviction and extensive prison sentences for a Floyd County man.

Wednesday (Feb. 26, 2020), a Floyd County grand jury found Jorge Humberto Martinez-Estrada (AKA Sandro Bermuba Gaston), 31, guilty of distributing at least 200 grams of methamphetamine, distributing more than 250 grams of cocaine, possessing a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I/II narcotic and possessing a firearm while not being a U.S. citizen. Following the three-day trial conducted by Floyd County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Ryan Hupp, the jury recommended two life sentences plus eight years for Martinez-Estrada.

“The sentencing recommendations handed up by the citizens of Floyd County serving on this jury deliver a very strong statement,” said Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom. “Our residents, law enforcement, social services, courts and schools have witnessed firsthand the devastating and overwhelming effects that methamphetamine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and cocaine have had on our community in recent years. We are hopeful this conviction and sentencing wards off future drug trafficking networks from trying to establish a foothold in Floyd County.”

Martinez-Estrada and Alvaro Tejeda-Galvan, 47, were arrested after search warrants were executed at two residences in the 100 block of Pine Mountain Road in Floyd County in September 2019. The search warrants yielded a total record seizure of 30.65 lbs. of meth, with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. More than 6 lbs. of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $307,000, and more than $141,000 worth of fentanyl pills were also seized from the residences. Investigators also seized 21 illegal firearms.

The search warrants stemmed from Operation Trap Door, which was initiated in 2017 during a narcotics investigation in Carroll County by the Twin County Drug Task Force. The investigation rapidly spread from Carroll and Grayson counties to Wythe and Pulaski counties, which engaged the Claytor Lake Regional Drug Task Force. State and local investigators’ pursuit of this complex drug network led them to numerous other locations across Virginia, other states and Mexico. The investigation continuously netted seizures of meth, cocaine, illegal prescription drugs, fentanyl and firearms.

Since then, the two regional drug task forces have netted record seizures of methamphetamine, along with cocaine, fentanyl, illegal prescription drugs and illegal firearms, as part of Operation Trap Door. To date, the operation has resulted in nine arrests on more than 30 charges and kept more than $2.1 million in meth and cocaine from reaching the counties of Carroll, Floyd, Grayson, Pulaski and Wythe, and neighboring jurisdictions.

“The successful outcomes related to this extensive, multijurisdictional investigation are the direct result of the exceptional dedication and effort put forth by local, state and federal law enforcement and Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom,” said Captain J. Joe Daniels Jr., Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Wytheville Field Office. “Operation Trap Door is still far from over, as the task forces continue to pursue leads and seek out individuals associated with this drug network.”

Martinez-Estrada remains held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail. A May 19, 2020, court date is set for sentencing in Floyd County Circuit Court. Tejeda-Galvan’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 2020.

The Twin County Drug Task Force is made up of investigators from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, City of Galax Police Department, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police. The Claytor Lake Drug Task Force includes investigators from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Town of Pulaski Police Department, Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police.

The investigation was also supported by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program, Carroll County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney, and Virginia State Police Tactical Teams, Counter-Terrorism and Criminal Interdiction Teams and High-Tech Crimes Division.

Technical assistance was also provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

