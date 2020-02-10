John Raymond Jones

John Raymond Jones, 77, of Pulaski, Va., died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

He was born March 17, 1942, in Pulaski, Va., and was the son of the late Clara Baker Jones and Raymond John Jones. Mr. Jones retired from Marshall Welding. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Ruth McGuire, and his favorite dog, Red.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Libbie and Robert Runions of Fort Chiswell, Va.; step-daughters, Sharon Cawkwell of Maryland, and Barbara and Robert Lopes of Pennsylvania; granddaughter and husband, Karen and David Young of Allisonia, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Shae Bethancourt, Yanka Bethancourt and Amara Gellner; two sisters, Scottie Smith of Radford, Va., and Patsy and Rickie Buck of Pulaski, Va., and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were Saturday, Feb. 8, 11 a.m., at Thornspring Cemetery. There was no visitation. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to Pulaski County Humane Society, 80 Dublin Park Road, Dublin, VA 24084.

A special thanks to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and Medi Hospice for the great care that was given. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

