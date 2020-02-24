Joe Z and his gift to Calfee

By WILLIAM PAINE

Zagrapan. That’s not a name you here much around here. Walk into any room with half a dozen people in this town and you’ll meet at least one and probably two people with the name Akers, Cox, Worrell, Williams or Gravely but if you meet a Zagrapan in these parts, it will definitely be either Joe or Michelle.

That said, it came as no surprise to learn that Joe Zagrapan did not grow up here but rather in northeast Pennsylvania, but as sometimes happens, Joe and Michelle Zagrapan found a home in the Town of Pulaski.

“Reflecting back I guess I’ve been in this community for 16 years,” said Joe. “You don’t think of these things until someone asks how long we’ve been here. So, I guess one could say we have roots here in this town.”

The reason the Zagrapans found their way to the New River Valley involves highly explosive propellants, the kind that one finds at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant.

Joe began his career working for the U.S. Army back in 1980, when he took a job on the police force of the Tobyhanna Army Depot, a facility that manufactures and services communications equipment for the U.S. Army. Over time, Zagrapan moved to different disciplines like physical security, which entails using everything from fences to natural barriers to alarm systems and cameras to ensure that the facility was secure.

“That was my job to make sure all of those things were in place at Tobyhanna,” said Zagrapan.

Joe married Michelle in 1994 and the next year was offered a position at the Army’s Industrial Operations Command at Rock Island, Illinois. The new job meant Joe and Michelle would leave his family in Pennsylvania several hundred miles behind.

“It was a big upheaval,” said Joe.

Joe began working at Rock Island in 1996. As the name implies, the Industrial Operations Command had authority over all other Army manufacturing plants and sent inspection teams to facilities all over the country. One of these inspection trips took Joe to the Radford Army Ammunition plant.

The trip was brief but soon after Zagrapan found that the Government Security Manager position at the Radford Arsenal was open. Joe got the job and in 1997 the couple moved to a house on Prices Fork Road. In 2004, the couple bought a house on Prospect Avenue in Pulaski and have lived there ever since.

Joe spent several years working as the Government Security Manager at the arsenal and though the events of 9/11 tightened protocols and heightened tensions, Joe does not recall a significant breach of security during his tenure there … though there were some minor occurrences.

“People come down the New River … they party and they usually end up on our shores,” Zagrapan recounted.

Joe Zagrapan retired from the Radford Army Ammunition plant in 2007 and though he is an interesting enough fellow, it was a gift Joe gave to the Calfee Training School that brought him to our attention.

The story of Joe’s gift involves a nun and her willingness to go to wherever God called her.

“My aunt was a Catholic nun who joined the order of St. Francis in 1936,” Joe explained. “Her name was Anna but you can’t use your own name as a nun. So, she took her sister’s name and her brother’s name, so she became Sister Mary Cyril. Her first assignment was in Niagara Falls. I remember visiting her there.”

Sister Cyril worked as a nurse and a nursing instructor for many years, but in 1972 decided she was going to be a missionary.

“The family didn’t take it that well,” recounted Zagrapan. “She’d always lived some distance from us but never that far away. So sister Cyril finally said, ‘God wants me to go, I’m going.’”

Sister Cyril did indeed go to Kenya for a year and apparently her work as a nursing instructor made a good impression, as a local artist felt inspired to give her several of his brush and ink drawings. She also acquired several wooden sculptures in her time in Africa, all of which she brought home to the Zagrapan family homestead in Dunmore, Pennsylvania. The 10 ink and brush drawings from Africa were never displayed, but instead ended up in the attic.

When Joe’s brother Bill died in 1995, Joe looked went through his brother’s attic to see if any of Bill’s old baseball cards were socked away somewhere. Instead, he found a box containing the ink drawings his aunt brought back from Africa.

In the end, Joe ended up with the drawings, though, he never thought to put them on display.

“No,” said Joe. “It really was one of those things. It happens to all of us, especially when you’re moving and we moved a couple of times. Some things you just put them away and then they’re put away and you just you forget about them.”

The drawings remained in the Zagrapan’s attic until the couple heard their neighbor Jill Williams speak about the Calfee School project, which involves renovating the old Calfee Training School and making it a museum/community center.

“Calfee keyed my interest,” said Joe. “It was built during segregation. So many things are lost. This project to save the building seemed to be worthwhile … something that, if you’re able to support it, you should.”

Joe decided to donate the 10 drawings to the Calfee Training School.

“The point of it all is that this artwork needs to be out there,” said Joe. “People need to see it. It’s silly that it’s sitting in a house and nobody sees it. There’s many people who could appreciate it, so we’ll just have to see how that all turns out.”

If the board of Calfee Training School decides to auction some or all of these drawings, Joe is OK with that, as well.

“I would like to think too … that Sister Cyril would be very happy and pleased now that it’s out there and also with the Calfee school and what that’s all about. As far as any financial reward to come from them, we’ll just have to wait and see.”

Joe figures the folks at the Calfee School project will find experts to assess the value of the drawings as he was unable to find any information on the artist, whose name is Jose K. Mumba. Wife Michelle, who Joe says is an extremely good artist, first told Joe about how the drawings are done by the brush and ink technique and how Russian ink is the preferred medium for such endeavors.

Michelle Zagrapan is a painter, both of fine art and of the interior of the couple’s large and very old house. It was built in 1927 by Dr. Diver, who was deeply involved in building the old hospital that still stands on Randolph Avenue.

“Our house is an ongoing project,” said Joe. It will be ongoing till the end of time. When we bought it, Michelle said don’t worry about the painting, I’ll do it. She loves artwork and she loves painting, too.”

Joe’s number one hobby is making canes and walking sticks out of Oak, Maple and Walnut wood. Both are very content to live in the town of Pulaski. The couple attends the First Presbyterian Church in Pulaski.

“I like the pace of living here,” said Joe. “Wherever you live, you should feel comfortable and that’s what it is. We have no intention of moving and you see changes in the town. People are trying to make it better and I like that idea too. That’s why we’re here.”

In their own way, Joe and Michelle Zagrapan are doing their part to make their adopted hometown a better place. Giving these drawings to the Calfee Training School is their way of doing just that.

“Maybe it’s a strange way of trying to help but it’s the only thing that’s available to me right now and I hope it all works out,” said Joe.

