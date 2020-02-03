Jean Evans Memorial Scholarship applications

Graduating seniors are encouraged to apply for the Jean Evans Memorial Scholarship for Pulaski County seniors.

The scholarship is sponsored by the Pulaski County Republican Women’s Group and is worth $500 to the winning student. The goal of the program is to assist a student financially who has exhibited good study skills, school and community involvement, good school attendance, and who completes a well-written essay that addresses the given topic with thoughtfulness and knowledge.

The topic for essays this year is “The Constitution of the United States outlines the checks and balances of our government. Describe these checks and balances and make a case for the wisdom of the structure.”

The applicants must meet the following criteria and mail an essay with the completed application form attached by April 20, 2020. Applicants should mail the completed form and well written essay along with evidence of a minimum 3.0 grade-point-average (GPA) and evidence of good school attendance. Home-schoolers may send a written statement from their teacher as evidence of attendance.

Copies of the application form are available at the Dublin and Pulaski libraries, the YMCA of Pulaski County and at the Pulaski County High School guidance office.

