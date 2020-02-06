James Richard Johnson Sr.

James Richard Johnson Sr., age 84, of Pulaski, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Highland Ridge and Rehab Center after a lengthy illness.

Born Jan. 4, 1936, in Pulaski, Va., he was the son of the late Marcellus Johnson and Arvella Lash Hilliard. His brother, Marcellus Johnson Jr., also preceded him in death. James retired from Appalachian Power with 35 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Dorothy Louise Penn Johnson; daughter, Stephanie Smoot; son, James Richard (Patricia) Johnson Jr.; stepdaughters, Jodi (Charlie) Neal, Tricia Manns and Dana (Raymond) Dowe; five grandchildren, and brother, Percy (Ann) Johnson.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski, Va., with the Rev. Gary Hash officiating. Interment follows at Pinehurst Cemetery, Pulaski, Va.

The family is receiving friends from 1:30 p.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com.

Bower Funeral Homes-Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

