By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A good Samaritan got more than he bargained for when the motorist he stopped to assist Jan. 20 allegedly locked herself inside his vehicle in a standoff with police.

Vickey Michelle Cox Eversole, 41, of Pulaski, is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail on 10 charges stemming from the incident that occurred around 1:30 a.m. near mile marker 85 in Wythe County.

State Trooper J.A. Vaughan said the call started out fairly ordinary, but turned into anything but ordinary. He was dispatched to a vehicle overturned in the median on I-81. When he arrived on the scene he met with a man who witnessed the wreck and stopped to render aid.

Vaughan said no one was inside or around the wrecked 2003 Volkswagen Beetle, so the search area was expanded in the event the passenger or passengers had been ejected during the wreck.

When no one wreck victim was found, Vaughan took a statement from the witness (Good Samaritan) and told him he could leave.

“He got out of my vehicle and crossed the interstate to get into his, but when he opened the door a female was inside pointing his own gun at him,” the trooper said of the witness. The man ran to the back of his vehicle, then to another state trooper’s vehicle that was parked behind him.

Since the witness had his keys in his pocket, the female was unable to leave the scene. Instead, she locked the car doors and refused commands to exit the vehicle, Vaughan said.

At that point, the interstate was shut down and traffic rerouted around the scene. Vaughan said he tried for about two hours to negotiate with the female and get her out of the car.

When the department’s tactical team arrived and pulled up beside the witness’ vehicle, the woman exited after a few moments of negotiation, according to Vaughan. By that point it was only a few moments shy of 4 a.m.

The female, identified as Eversole, was transported to Wytheville Community Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, Vaughan said. She was released Thursday and arrested on charges of obstruction of justice, reckless driving, brandish a firearm, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, carjacking, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, purchase or transportation of a firearm by a person subject to a protective order and two counts of vandalism.

Vaughan said the VW Beetle Eversole is suspected of wrecking possibly was stolen in Pulaski County. That aspect of the case remains under investigation by Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

A court date has not yet been set in Eversole’s case.

Written by: Editor on February 5, 2020.

