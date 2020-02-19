Help cancer patients by donating blood

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

It’s common knowledge blood is crucial to saving lives in emergency situations, but the part it plays in the fight against cancer is often untold.

According to American Red Cross, cancer patients use almost a quarter of the nation’s blood supply — needing more blood than patients fighting any other disease. As a result, Red Cross and American Cancer Society (ACS) have teamed up during February to sponsor Give Blood to Give Time — an effort to increase awareness of the part blood donation plays in fighting cancer.

“A loved one’s cancer diagnosis often makes families and friends feel helpless. That’s why the Give Blood to Give Time partnership … is so important,” said Dr. Pampee Young, Red Cross chief medical officer. “When someone donates blood or platelets or makes a financial gift, they are helping to give patients and their families time, resources and the hope they need to fight back.”

Pulaski County residents have a chance to do their part Saturday, Feb. 22, and Monday, Feb. 24, by visiting one of two bloodmobiles being held in Pulaski.

Saturday’s blood drive runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Pulaski Elementary School, 2004 Morehead Lane, while Monday’s is being held 1-6 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1946 Medallion Drive.

In the United States, a third of people face a cancer diagnosis during their lifetime, according to ACS. Around 47,550 new cases will be diagnosed in Virginia this year. Many of these cancer patients will need blood at some point in their journey, but more donors are needed to help meet the demand.

While five units of blood are needed every minute for someone taking cancer treatments only three percent of U.S. residents give blood, ACS reports.

Those who are unable to attend one of the bloodmobiles can schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by visiting GiveBloodToGiveTime.org. If you are unable to give blood, financial contributions can be made at the same website.

Written by: Editor on February 19, 2020.

Comments

comments