Hazardous driving conditions expected today, tonight

SALEM – With light snow in the forecast for portions of western Virginia, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is advising drivers to travel with extra caution today as snow may cover roads in some areas.

Pavement temperatures are above freezing, but as temperatures fall throughout the day into the overnight hours, slush and ice will begin to form on roadways creating slick conditions.

As the storm moves across the state, drivers should pay particular attention to bridges, overpasses, curves, shaded locations, higher elevations, cooler spots and elevated surfaces that may become snow-covered or icy before other areas.

Mountainous areas, higher elevations and counties along the North Carolina border are expected to see the most snowfall with this storm.

To help with snow removal operations, VDOT crews and contractors applied brine as a pre-treatment to interstates and major routes ahead of this winter weather event.

The interstate and primary roads (those numbered 1-599) are VDOT’s top priority for snow removal during a weather event. As long as the snow continues to fall or icing persists, snowplow operators will be making multiple passes over these main routes and not working on low-volume secondary routes (those numbered 600 and above) or neighborhood streets.

Travelers can get real-time information on road conditions, traffic incidents and congestion on Virginia roads by using VDOT’s 511 free mobile app or the www.511Virginia.org website and phone system, which can help travelers plan their routes accordingly.

The Salem District includes the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Carroll, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Henry, Montgomery, Patrick, Pulaski, and Roanoke.

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2020.

