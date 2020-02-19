Grace Collins Leary

June 26, 1943-Feb. 16, 2020

RADFORD, Va. — Grace Collins Leary, 76, of Radford, Va., passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.

She was a member of Snowville Christian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Emory and Mary Conway Collins.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Linton Leary of Radford Va.; children, Sam (Melissa) Leary of Radford, Va., Dan Leary of Hiwassee, Va., and Phyllis (Jon) Newbill of Newport, Va.; brother, Emory S. (Coral) Collins III of Westminster, Md.; grandchildren, Robert, Mackenzie, Cara, Parker, Collin, Mia, Sophie and Eleanor, and many other relatives and friends.

The family is receiving friends 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Mullins Funeral Home in Radford, Va. Memorial services are being held Sunday, March 15, at Snowville Christian Church, with Dwayne Martin officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Snowville Christian Church, 5412 Lead Mine Road, Hiwassee, VA 24347 or The Carter Center, 453 Freedom Pwy., Atlanta, GA 30307.

The Leary family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home and Crematory in Radford, Va.

