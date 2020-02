Free Valentine’s Dinner

Delton Church of God of Prophecy, 4570 Delton Road, is serving a free Community Valentine’s Dinner Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5:45 p.m., followed by the program, “Relationship Not Religion” at 6:45 p.m. Dinner consists of pasta, salad, drinks and dessert. The meal is free, but donations or offerings are accepted for missions.

Written by: Editor on February 11, 2020.

Comments

comments