Former insurance agents sent to prison

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two former insurance agents convicted of embezzling over $40,000 from their clients will each serve three years in prison. They also have to pay restitution in full by Feb. 4, 2026.

His eyes wide, David Troy Hazelwood, 42, of Christiansburg, appeared to be surprised when he received an active three-year sentence Tuesday. Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch sentenced Hazelwood and his mother, Cynthia Marie Craft, 69, of Pulaski, each to 60 years in prison, with three years to serve.

Both defendants were led from the courtroom to a holding cell to await a ride to New River Valley Regional Jail to begin serving their sentences.

Craft and Hazelwood entered into a bare plea agreement in September whereby they pleaded guilty to 20 counts each of felony embezzlement. Finch imposed a three-year sentence on each count and ordered them to run consecutively for a total of 60 years.

Craft and Hazelwood were running the now defunct New River Valley Insurance Associates at 305 N. Washington Ave. when their crimes occurred in late 2016 to early 2017. Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor said most of the company’s clients were of modest means and couldn’t afford to make one large payment, so they would make payments with checks or cash on a monthly or quarterly basis.

According to Fleenor, Craft and Hazelwood accepted these payments and ordinarily provided the client with a receipt. But the money went into the defendants’ personal or nonbusiness bank accounts in a number of instances.

Irregularities came to light in 2017 when clients who purchased automobile insurance policies received notifications from DMV that their driver’s licenses had been suspended for not having insurance. Fleenor said some clients went to Craft and Hazelwood, who indicated there was a mix-up or mistake.

After police were notified, an investigation determined $40,792 was embezzled from 27 clients, including one of Craft’s best friends, who provided the court with a written victim’s impact statement. No other victims chose to testify or submit statements.

Hazelwood chose not to testify during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, but Craft did take the stand.

