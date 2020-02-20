Five Cougars qualify for state wrestling tournament

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

Pulaski County may have a young wrestling team this season, but their hard work is starting to pay off and be noticed. At the Region 4D tournament at Amherst County High School, five Cougar wrestlers punched their ticket to the state meet, scheduled for Friday, Feb. 21, at Tuscarora High School.

The first state qualifier comes from the 106-pound division. Freshman Gavin Warner earned a fourth-place finish at the region meet to advance.

Nick Golden, another freshman, qualified for the state meet in the 120-pound division. He pinned Ty Porter of Salem to take third place in the region.

Junior Damion Fowlkes qualified for the state meet by finishing fourth in the 145-pound division. He currently holds a record of 13-15 overall in his matches.

Freshman Evan Alger will compete and state at the 152-pound level and has one of the more impressive records on the team this season. He is currently 28-6 and finished third at the region meet with a win by major decision over Christian Crawley of Salem.

Junior Grayson Deu is the final Cougar that will advance to the state meet. He took fourth at the region meet and now holds a record of 27-13.

In other action, senior Caitlin Davis finished her career at PCHS with a fifth-place finish at region, just short of qualifying for the state meet. She finished the season with a record of 10-22 and was one of two female wrestlers on the squad.

Freshman Molly Keller also placed fifth and ended her first year of varsity wrestling with a record of 9-22.

Freshman Connor Gallimore turned in a sixth-place performance at the region meet and finished his season with a record of 11-21.

Sophomore Demarcus Hayden wasn’t able to place at the region meet, but finished up his season with a record of 15-16.

Freshman Kiontre Hayden finished in fifth place at the region meet and ended his season with a record of 9-19.

One of the biggest (literally) and surprising new faces this season came in the form of junior Zeke Surber. Wrestling in the 285-pound heavyweight division, Surber shocked plenty of opponents and ended his first season of wrestling with a record of 15-7. He came up just shy of qualifying for the state meet, finishing fifth after falling in a 9-6 decision to veteran wrestler Jake Lee of Jefferson Forest.

Written by: Editor on February 20, 2020.

Comments

comments